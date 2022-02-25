Lady Vols guard Jordan Walker returning for another season

Walker is a redshirt senior, but has extra eligibility after the NCAA gave players an extra year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women’s basketball guard Jordan Walker is returning for another season.

She announced the news on her social media on Friday night.

"It's been an honor to be a part of the legacy that Pat Summitt built," she wrote. "Playing for the University of Tennessee and being a Lady Vol has been a lifelong dream of mine."

Walker is a redshirt senior, but has extra eligibility after the NCAA gave players an extra year due to the coronavirus pandemic..

She started her college playing days at Western Michigan before transferring to Tennessee for her junior season.

Walker scored her 1,0000 career point earlier this season as a player on the lady Vols.