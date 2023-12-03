Lady Vols earn No. 4 seed in NCAA Tournament, will play Saint Louis in Knoxville

Tennessee will continue its legacy as the only team to appear in every NCAA Tournament as the Lady Vols prepare for their 41st-straight appearance.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball was revealed as a No. 4 seed in the 2023 NCAA women's basketball tournament and the Lady Vols will host Saint Louis in Knoxville on Saturday.

UT earned their seed as an at-large SEC team with a 23-11 record. Saint Louis is the Atlantic 10 Champion with a 17-17 record.

The Lady Vols have the unique distinction of being the only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament since the event began in women's basketball in 1982. Tennessee has won eight national championships with the most recent coming in 2008.

The Lady Vols reached the Sweet 16 last season before falling to Louisville. Tennessee head coach Kellie Harper has led the Lady Vols to a top-five seed every season since she took over at the helm of the program.

Tennessee is coming off a runner-up finish in the SEC tournament in a loss to national No. 1 and top overall seed South Carolina. The Lady Vols earned a top-five win over LSU in the conference semifinals.