Lady Vols announce home non-conference opponents for next season

The Lady Vols will play four non-conference games at Thompson-Boling Arena this season, starting with Indiana on November 14.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee women's basketball team has announced four non-conference opponents that it will host at Thompson-Boling Arena during the 2022-23 season.

The Lady Vols previously announced a matchup with Virginia Tech on December 4 as part of the Jimmy V Classic. Tennessee will also host UConn, Indiana and UCF for its non-conference schedule.

Tennessee has not announced a date for its meeting with the Huskies, but it will play Indiana on November 14 and UCF on December 14. As of right now, the Lady Vols' meeting with the Hoosiers will begin their 2022-23 schedule.

UT will also take part in the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas following its game against Indiana. The early-season tournament begins on November 19.