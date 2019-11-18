The Lady Vols are ranked in the AP poll for the first time since January. Tennessee jumped into the rankings at no. 23 after taking down then no. 15 Notre Dame last Monday and then beating Tennessee State by 30 on Thursday.

Notre Dame fell out of the rankings for the first time since 2007 after losing to Tennessee and no. 15 Michigan State at home. The Fighting Irish lost all five starters from last year's national runner-up team.

No program has made more appearances in the AP poll than Tennessee. The Lady Vols have been ranked for 727 total weeks or 94.4% of all polls.

Tennessee is 4-0 to start its first season under new head coach Kellie Harper will take on Stetson Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Thompson-Boling Arena.

