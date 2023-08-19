VFL Jaden Springer returns to Knoxville to host basketball camp

The first-round NBA Draft pick said he wanted to give kids the same experiences he got when he was younger.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — VFL and 2021 NBA Draft first-round pick Jaden Springer returned to Knoxville on Saturday to host his first basketball camp in the area at B-Maze Elite.

Springer played one season with the Vols in the 2020-21 campaign and was drafted with the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He said he wanted to come back to Knoxville to give back to the kids and provide the same experiences he had when he was younger.

"I'm just trying to interact with them as much as I can, because as a kid, for me, everything mattered," Springer said. "I want to show as much love and positivity as I can."

Even though Springer only spent one season in Knoxville, he said he is always met with a ton of support when he's back in town.

"It's just crazy. It's a lot of love, a bunch of good vibes," Springer said. "Being around here just makes you feel like it's a family, like you're at home."