Tennessee Athletics installing Wi-Fi network improvements at Neyland Stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics said Thursday they were working to install a new Wi-Fi network at Neyland Stadium.

They said they were working with the Christman Company and MS Benbow and Associates to install a Wi-Fi network that will provide a signal through the stadium's concrete and steel. They said it will also serve the stadium's surrounding plazas.

According to a press release, MS Benbow has a history of installing digital and telecommunications systems in areas like airports, arenas, convention centers and campuses. They said they worked on networks at the Chase Center in San Francisco, Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, and the Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.

"We know Vol Nation has been looking forward to this," said Danny White, the director of athletics. "And we appreciate everyone's patience. This is a very big, complex project. The bones of Neyland Stadium date back to 1921, and as it grew over several decades, no one could have planned for how we'd deliver a strong Wi-Fi signal through tons of concrete and steel. But we have a great partner that knows how to get this done at a venue like this."

Work on the Neyland Stadium Wi-Fi network is expected to progress through the 2023 football season, with limited Wi-Fi capabilities for fans during the fall. Work is expected to continue into the summer of 2024. According to a release, Tennessee Athletics will need to place around 1,800 connectivity points and install cabling for each of them.

According to Tennessee Athletics, connectivity improvements will be completed in phases, with different areas around the stadium getting stronger connections at different times. Starting out, the project will focus on improving connectivity at the gates and plazas surrounding Neyland Stadium, to make digital ticketing at the stadium's gates more efficient.

Then, workers will start improving the Wi-Fi network in the stadium's interior seating areas starting at the lower seating bowl. Then, they will work on the premium areas and upper deck.