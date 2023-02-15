x
No. 10 Tennessee upsets No. 1 Alabama, 68-59

This marks the sixth straight win for Tennessee against an AP Top 10 team at home.
Credit: AP
Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) reacts to dunking the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men’s basketball upset the nation’s top team Alabama on Wednesday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena following back-to-back buzzer-beater losses to Vanderbilt and Missouri.

UT was down two starters as they were without Josiah-Jordan James due to an ankle sprain and Julian Phillips to a hip injury.

The tenth-ranked Vols and top-ranked Crimson Tide played an even game filled with intensity through the first two media timeouts.

Tennessee forced Alabama into quite a bit of turnover. On the other end; the team made three three-pointers that powered the offense even though they didn’t shoot the ball well overall through about the first eight minutes. UT led 13-12 after the first two media timeouts.

Olivier Nkamhoua gave Tennessee a 19-15 lead after a one-handed slam dunk off an alley-pop feed that had the arena buzzing.

The Vols were up 19-18 later in the first half and then went on a 7-0 run after a Zeigler three-pointer and two layups from Uros Plavsic to put them in front 26-18.

The Crimson Tide finished the half out scoring the Vols 11-3 and it was 29-29 at halftime.

The Vols forced 12 first-half turnovers and outscored Alabama off of turnovers 17-0. Zeigler led the way with 9 points off of three three-pointers.

To start the second half, Nkamhoua scored off an alert pop from Zeigler to make it 31-29. Vescovi made a three-pointer a little later to get the Vols up 36-31. The Crimson Tide tied it at 40-40 K a three-pointer from Brandon Miller, but UT scored four straight points after plenty of hustle plays to get up 44-40.

Vescovi then drilled a three-pointer to give Tennessee a 47-40 lead. Later on, Nkamhoua made two free throws that put the Vols up by as many as eight points by a score of 51-43.

Tennessee got up by as many as 19 points after Plavsic hit a circus layup and while he was fouled. He made the free throw to give the Vols a 56-47 lead.

Alabama would not recover and the Vols went on to win, 68-59.

This marks the sixth straight win for Tennessee against an AP Top 10 team at home.

The Vols move to 9-4 in conference play and play Kentucky on Saturday on the road.

