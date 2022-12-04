No. 13 Tennessee dominates Alcorn State, 94-40

Olivier Nkamhoua led the Tennessee scoring effort with 20 points as the Vols captured their sixth win in a row.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 13th-ranked Tennessee men's basketball coasted to victory against Alcorn State on Sunday night inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Budding freshman star Julian Phillips scored 14 first-half points, while Olivier Nkamhoua led the scoring effort with 20 points in the 94-40 win against the Braves.

All five of Tennessee's starters notched double figures. Sophomore guard Jahmai Mashack made his first career start in place of an injured Santiago Vescovi.

Mashack loaded the stat sheet with 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in the victory. Mashack's teammates think his success has to do with a better understanding of his strengths.

"Jahmai has done a really good job of figuring out what in our offense works best with his game," Nkamhoua said. "He's that kind of player where you can almost put him in anywhere and he's going to figure out some way to affect the game."

Tennessee guard Josiah-Jordan James returned to the Vols' lineup and saw action after missing the last four games. He scored two points to go with two rebounds and three assists in 14 minutes of playing time.

The Vols improved to 7-1 following their sixth-straight win. Tennessee hosts Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, Dec. 7.