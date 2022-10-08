No. 8 Tennessee coasts by No. 25 LSU, 40-13

The Vols jumped all over the Tigers early and never let up to stay undefeated on the season.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tennessee football is still undefeated following another win in a top-25 matchup.

The eighth-ranked Vols took down the 25th-ranked Tigers 40-13 on the road on Saturday.

On the opening kickoff, the Tigers fumbled and the Vols recovered. They didn't take much time turning it into a touchdown as UT running back Jabari Small gave the Vols a 7-0 lead following a one-yard rushing touchdown.

After forcing a three-and-out, Tennessee cornerback Dee Williams fielded a punt and returned it 58 yards. It was his first appearance in a game all season as he had been dealing with injuries. That led to a Chase McGrath field goal to make it 10-0.

On LSU's next drive, Tennessee came up with a fourth-down stop after stopping a receiver just inches short of the first down marker. The Vols marched down the field and McGrath knocked in another field goal to make it 13-0.

In the second quarter, LSU kept playing risky and went for it on fourth down on their 45-yard line. They didn't convert. A play later, Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw a perfect ball to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt for a 45-yard touchdown and Tennessee went up 20-0.

LSU finally got on the board after a 12-play, 96-yard drive to score a touchdown, Running back Josh Williams punched in a one-yard score for the points.

With just under a minute to go, the Tigers had a chance to try and score to cut into the deficit even more. Once again, it came down to a risky fourth down call at Tennessee's 45-yard line, Vols EDGE rusher Byron Young came up with a huge sack.

Tennessee turned that into another field goal before time expired in the first half to make it 23-7 at the break.

The Vols got the ball to start the second half and they did damage again. They drove down the field and went up 30-7 following a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hooker to Hyatt.

Tennessee kept putting it on later in the third quarter. Small scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown to make it 37-7.

After an LSU touchdown, Tennessee tacked on another field goal.

The vols improve to 5-0 on the season to stay undefeated and win their second SEC game. They have won all of their top 25 matchups this season.