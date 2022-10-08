x
No. 8 Tennessee coasts by No. 25 LSU, 40-13

The Vols jumped all over the Tigers early and never let up to stay undefeated on the season.
Credit: AP
Tennessee running back Jabari Small (2) celebrates his touchdown carry with running back Jaylen Wright (20) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. — Tennessee football is still undefeated following another win in a top-25 matchup.

The eighth-ranked Vols took down the 25th-ranked Tigers 40-13 on the road on Saturday.

On the opening kickoff, the Tigers fumbled and the Vols recovered. They didn't take much time turning it into a touchdown as UT running back Jabari Small gave the Vols a 7-0 lead following a one-yard rushing touchdown.

After forcing a three-and-out, Tennessee cornerback Dee Williams fielded a punt and returned it 58 yards. It was his first appearance in a game all season as he had been dealing with injuries. That led to a Chase McGrath field goal to make it 10-0.

On LSU's next drive, Tennessee came up with a fourth-down stop after stopping a receiver just inches short of the first down marker. The Vols marched down the field and McGrath knocked in another field goal to make it 13-0.

In the second quarter, LSU kept playing risky and went for it on fourth down on their 45-yard line. They didn't convert. A play later, Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw a perfect ball to wide receiver Jalin Hyatt for a 45-yard touchdown and Tennessee went up 20-0.

LSU finally got on the board after a 12-play, 96-yard drive to score a touchdown, Running back Josh Williams punched in a one-yard score for the points.

With just under a minute to go, the Tigers had a chance to try and score to cut into the deficit even more. Once again, it came down to a risky fourth down call at Tennessee's 45-yard line, Vols EDGE rusher Byron Young came up with a huge sack.

Tennessee turned that into another field goal before time expired in the first half to make it 23-7 at the break.

The Vols got the ball to start the second half and they did damage again. They drove down the field and went up 30-7 following a 14-yard touchdown pass from Hooker to Hyatt.

Tennessee kept putting it on later in the third quarter. Small scored on a five-yard rushing touchdown to make it 37-7.

After an LSU touchdown, Tennessee tacked on another field goal.

The vols improve to 5-0 on the season to stay undefeated and win their second SEC game. They have won all of their top 25 matchups this season.

Next up for Tennessee, they host No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 15 inside Neyland Stadium.

