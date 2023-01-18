x
Oak Ridge's Jai Hundley commits to Navy

Credit: Jai Hundley

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge football's Jai Hundley has committed to the United States Naval Academy to play in college.

Hundley is listed as a three-star athlete in the Class of 2023 on 247 Sports' recruiting website. He went on an official visit to the school on Jan. 13.

According to Mac Preps, Hundley rushed for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns in his senior season.

Hundley received DI offers from UT Martin, Austin Peay, Army, Alabama A&M and Eastern Kentucky.

"I am indescribably thankful to God for each and every person He has placed in my life in order to lead me to this very moment," Hundley said in his announcement on Twitter. "With that being said, I am excited and honored to commit to the United States Naval Academy!"

