Oak Ridge's Jai Hundley commits to Navy

Hundley is listed as a three-star athlete in the Class of 2023 on 247 Sports' recruiting website. He went on an official visit to the school on Jan. 13.

"I am indescribably thankful to God for each and every person He has placed in my life in order to lead me to this very moment," Hundley said in his announcement on Twitter. "With that being said, I am excited and honored to commit to the United States Naval Academy!"