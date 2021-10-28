Offensive Player of the Week: Stone Memorial QB Hunter Heavilon

CROSSVILLE, Tenn — Stone Memorial quarterback Hunter Heavilon claims WBIR's Offensive Player of the Week honors in week 10 of the season.
The signal caller went 13-19 passing with 185 yards and three touchdowns,. He also ran the ball 20 times for 169 yards and another touchdown. That's a 354 total yards and four touchdowns in his team won\ over Kingston.
He said to have that performance is a lot of fun, but credited his team for helping him get the job done.
"Honestly I just got to thank my receivers and my whole entire offensive line," he said. "Without them I wouldn't/t be nothing. They get the blocks and I hopefully make some plays to give the ball to the receivers and let them make plays too."
Heavilon and his team will close out the regular season on Friday against Dakalb County.