Offensive Player of the Week: Stone Memorial QB Hunter Heavilon

The quarterback had 354 total yards and four touchdowns in a win over Kingston.

CROSSVILLE, Tenn — Stone Memorial quarterback Hunter Heavilon claims WBIR's Offensive Player of the Week honors in week 10 of the season.

The signal caller went 13-19 passing with 185 yards and three touchdowns,. He also ran the ball 20 times for 169 yards and another touchdown. That's a 354 total yards and four touchdowns in his team won\ over Kingston.

He said to have that performance is a lot of fun, but credited his team for helping him get the job done.

"Honestly I just got to thank my receivers and my whole entire offensive line," he said. "Without them I wouldn't/t be nothing. They get the blocks and I hopefully make some plays to give the ball to the receivers and let them make plays too."