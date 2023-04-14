Tennessee Football to return to Neyland Stadium for Orange and White Game

The game is expected to start at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Football is expected to return to Neyland Stadium on Saturday for the annual Orange and White game. It's expected to start at 2:30 p.m. and will cost $5 for non-premium seats.

Fans will also be able to enjoy the first-ever Vol Village Music Festival in Lot Nine. The festival will last from 12 p.m. through 2 p.m. and will include food trucks, an appearance by the Spirit Squad and activities for all ages. The festival will also be headlined by country artists like Matt Stillwell and Emily Ann Roberts.

There will also be a pep rally featuring the Pride of the Southland band to lead into the artists' performances.

Organizers of the game said fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance, and all tickets will be digital. They can be bought online or by calling the UT Athletic Ticket Office at 865-656-1200.