'It felt really good making that decision': VFL Josh Dobbs excited to rejoin the Cleveland Browns

Dobbs told WBIR he is ready for his seventh season in the NFL after the momentum he built playing for the Tennessee Titans last season.

CLEVELAND — Last month, Vol for Life Josh Dobbs signed with the Cleveland Browns again.

“To go back to a city, a team and an organization that I’m extremely comfortable with, a QB room that I’m extremely comfortable with, it felt really good making that decision," he told WBIR. "I’m really excited to get back to work.”

It’s the team he started the 2022 season with, but it’s not the team he’d finish with.

Dobbs started last season with the Browns as a backup. He was waived in late November as the team made a roster spot for Deshaun Watson.

The former Tennessee quarterback ended up on the Detroit Lions practice squad. That lasted just two weeks.

Because he was signed by the Tennessee Titans and named the starting quarterback after being there for about a week.

After all that hopping around, he was still focused on just making an impact.

“Being able to play in a potential starting ability, that’s what we all want to do at the end of the day," Dobbs said.

He had some great moments with a Titans roster that was lacking in key positions. In his first start against the Dallas Cowboys, he threw his first career touchdown.

“It was really exciting, so many emotions," he said. "You know when I threw it, it was an emotional point of the game. Robert Woods who caught it I was like, 'Hey man don’t throw it in the stands.' My first touchdown in the preseason of my rookie year the guy threw it in the stands. I was trying to take that home so I was saying, 'Don't throw it into the stands. At least let me take this one home.'"

Dobbs took that ball home and has it framed up. He threw another touchdown in his two starts, bringing his final stats last season to 40-of-68 passes completed for 411 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in two starts.

He feels what he did boosted his stock in free agency this offseason.

“To be able to go into those conversations with teams and say this is the product I can put on the field off of just 10 days let alone a full season under my belt with the same wide receivers, with the same offense and the same coaches definitely gives you more power," he said.

Although the Titans lost both of the games he started, Dobbs kept them competitive and showed he could come in and start if needed. It's a position he will serve with the Browns, too.

He is excited for his future and full circle to the team he started last season with.

“It's year seven with a really good team," he said. "That’s what I’m excited about. It’s always good to get back to work, get back in the building, and get ready to build off the momentum of last season.”

Dobbs will begin practice activities with the Browns on April 17.