KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Orange and White Game will be held on April 18, according to a post on Twitter by Tennessee Football. It will be in Neyland Stadium

The event is usually free and pits the Vols against each other in a scrimmage match to show off the team's skills. It offers fans a glimpse into what the next season can hold.

The game follows an impressive season with the Vols earning a spot in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. They returned home with a victory against Indiana, 23-22.

