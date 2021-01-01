$2,500 reward offered to find person who illegally killed an elk in Claiborne Co.

Wildlife officers discovered parts of the elk had been removed, including its head, which makes them believe it was an antlered bull.

CLAIRFIELD, Tenn. — A $2,500 reward is being offered to find out who illegally killed an elk in Claiborne County.

A local hunter found the elk carcass Thursday morning on the Ed Carter Unit of the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area in the Clairfield area and contacted TWRA.

Wildlife officers discovered parts of the elk had been removed, including its head, which makes them believe it was an antlered bull. They believe it was shot in the last few days.

If anyone has any information that can lead to those responsible for killing the elk, please contact Wildlife Officer Brenden Marlow at (615) 571-4792.

The Pine Mountain Long Beards Chapter of the NWTF and the Campbell Outdoor Recreation Association are offering the $2.500 reward.

Elk were reintroduced in East Tennessee in 2000. TWRA holds a lottery every year for hunters to participate in a managed hunt in the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.