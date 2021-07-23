Knoxville leaders celebrate finishing first phase of Urban Wilderness Gateway Park with ribbon-cutting ceremony

The first phase built the park's infrastructure such as neighborhood connections, roads, greenways, lighting and utilities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Progress is being made to improve Knoxville's Urban Wilderness, as the first phase of construction comes to an end on the Urban Wilderness Gateway Park. City leaders celebrated the completed phase with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of James White Parkway Friday afternoon.

The first phase included building Baker Creek Bike Park, giving bikers a place to enjoy thrills as they take on large mounds and new biking trails. During the first phase, crews also built neighborhood connections to the grand Urban Wilderness.

They installed roads and greenways, helping connect the city's 50 miles of trails leading to a nature center, lakes, historic sites, playgrounds and a wildlife area. They also installed lighting and utility systems to improve the trails.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon spoke at the ribbon-cutting along with other project partners and city leaders.

The second phase of construction will start in the fall and winter of 2021. During this phase, crews will build an adventure playground at Baker Creek Preserve as well as bathrooms, shade structures, picnic areas and new gathering spaces.