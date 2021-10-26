Massive honey bee hive removed from tree in Fort Loudoun

The honey bees were relocated to new box in the state park.

VONORE, Tenn. — A massive hive of honey bees is getting a new home after being removed from a tree in Vonore.

The bees took up residence in a tree hole in Fort Loudoun State Historic Area.

Tellico Lake Wildlife Management Area (WMA) employees, Steve Massengill and Mitch Clure, cut down the honey bee-infested tree with a chainsaw.

Officials said employees made sure the tree hole landed facing up.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the honey bees will be relocated to a box at the state park where Fort Loudoun staff will care for the bees.