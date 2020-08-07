"One woman's trash is a bear's treasure" Bear steals trash off S. Knox Co. porch

While few bears probably live in areas of Knox County, it's not uncommon for them to be spotted as they seek out new territory and food sources.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — All of East Tennessee is bear country, but it's still a surprise when you hear the pitter-patter of giant feet on your back porch in Knox County!

Crystal Dunn shared a video of a bear sneaking onto her back porch to steal her trash.

She lives on Tipton Station Road near South Doyle High School.

It actually opened the bin where she stores her trash and eventually trotted off into the woods with four bags.

She says she's never seen a bear in her neighborhood before. While few bears probably live in areas of Knox County, it's not uncommon for them to be spotted as they seek out new territory and food sources.

If you live in areas where bears are active, wildlife experts recommend keeping your trash in secure areas and not to leave out things like dog food or birdseed that could attract them.

"One woman’s trash is a bears treasure!!" Dunn said.

East Tennessee bears are smart. They can open car doors and have even been known to let themselves into garages or cabins in search of human food.