Two trails in the Smokies to close for repairs starting Monday

Crews will begin repairs to Rainbow Falls Trail and Abrams Falls Trails on May 10.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Starting today, two trails are temporarily closing in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

The park is making several repairs to keep visitors and hikers safe.

Rainbow Falls Trail in the Smokies will be closed for two weeks starting May 10. It's one of the most popular destination hikes in the Smokies.

Park leaders say the temporary closure is to repair a foot-long bridge about two miles from the trailhead.

You can still get to Mount Le Conte by using The Boulevard, Bull Head, Alum Cave, and Trillium Gap trails.

The trail will be closed Mondays through Thursdays.

Crews are also closing Abrams Falls Trail for repairs.

The rehabilitation project for Abrams Falls will start Monday and last through November 10.