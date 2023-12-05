Pigeon Forge's Dylan Loy throws perfect game with 15 Ks vs. Johnson County

Loy is a Tennessee baseball commit.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge High School pitcher Dylan Loy threw a perfect game in dominant fashion on Friday night against Johnson County in a 16-0 win.

Loy's perfect game came in a five-inning win where he threw 66 pitches and dealt 15 strikeouts.

His performance punches the school's ticket to the sectional series next week. They play the winner of Sweetwater and McMinn Central.

He is a University of Tennessee commit in the Class of 2023.

Loy was the Gatorade Tennessee Baseball Player of the Year last season and led the Tigers to the state championship.