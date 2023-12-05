No. 4 Tennessee softball tops Alabama 7-6, books spot in SEC Tournament title game

Tennessee fell behind 4-0 in the first inning. Lair Beautae hit a grand slam to tie it in the bottom half of the inning. More home runs came for UT to get the win.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No. 4 Tennessee softball is moving on to the SEC Tournament championship game after beating Alabama in Fayetteville, Ark. on Friday night.

The top seeded Lady Vols, who played their second game of the day after beating Florida on Friday morning 4-0, fell behind 4-0 to the fifth-seeded Crimson Tide in the top of the first inning of the semifinals.

However, Tennessee didn't take long to come back. Lair Beautae hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first to tie the game 4-4.

They didn't waste much time taking the lead either. Kiki Milloy hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second inning for a 5-4 lead. Katie Taylor extended that lead with a two run home run of her own in the bottom of the fourth for a 7-4 lead.

Alabama didn't go away easily though. Ashley Prange hit a two run home run to cut the deficit to 7-6 in the top of the fifth inning.

Payton Gotshall wouldn't allow another run for Tennessee and they'd hold on to advance to the title game.