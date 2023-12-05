No. 23 Tennessee handles No. 17 Kentucky, 10-6

The Vols scored seven runs in the third inning to give them all the runs they needed for the win.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 23 Tennessee baseball picked up a top-25 win against No. 17 Kentucky by a final score of 10-6 on Friday night in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols struck first in this game. Christian Moore hit a solo home run to put UT up 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning.

Kentucky would tie the game up in the top of the third inning. Tennessee's third inning would be the difference maker though. UT scored seven runs and led 8-1 after the second frame.

They did it by way of home runs. Hunter Ensley hit a two-run bomb, Jared Dickey hit a solo shot and Griffin Merritt hit a three-run jack. Cal Stark also hit a double in the inning to drive in another run.

Kentucky chipped into the lead with a solo home run, but UT added more insurance. In the sixth inning, Merritt hit a two-run home run to put the Vols up 10-2.

The Wildcats score a run in the seventh inning and then three in the ninth, but couldn't pull off a comeback. UT won 10-6.

Tennessee is now 8-2 against top-25 teams at home this season.