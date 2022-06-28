x
Powell QB Jordyn Potts commits to Tennessee Tech

Potts, a three-star quarterback for the Powell Panthers, helped lead the team to win the 5A state championship last season.

POWELL, Tenn. — Powell High School quarterback Jordyn Potts made his college decision on Tuesday evening, committing to Tennessee Tech.

In his post on Twitter, he thanked God, his family and his coaches at Powell.

Potts, a three-star signal-caller according to 247 Sports, helped lead the Panthers to win the 5A state championship last season.

According to MaxPreps, Potts threw for 3,804 yards and 37 touchdowns on a 67.2 completion percentage. He also threw 10 interceptions. On the ground, he had 407 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Potts has one more year of high school ball as the starting quarterback before he joins the Golden Eagles for his freshman year of college ball.

