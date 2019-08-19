KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you don't want to drive and park at UT football games this fall, it's okay to Uber but don't plan on riding a scooter.

UT has official and authorized ride-sharing drop-off and pick up points for game days.

If you are taking an Uber, Lyft or using another ride-sharing option, plan on being dropped off in front of the College of Nursing building, located at 1200 Volunteer Boulevard.

RELATED: UT will start alcohol sales in Neyland Stadium during Sept. 7 game

RELATED: Knoxville one of 'Sports Illustrated' best college football towns

To be picked up after the game, the only authorized location is at Circle Drive at Cumberland Avenue, on the north side of the Hill.

As for scooters, they'll be a no-no. UT said for pedestrian safety, all rentable electric scooters approved by the City of Knoxville, the VeoRide and Spin, will be disabled and removed from campus before each home game.

Tennessee's home opener against Georgia State is set for 3:30 on Saturday, August 31. The next weekend, against BYU, will be the first game where fans will be able to buy alcohol at Neyland Stadium.

RELATED: UT will start alcohol sales in Neyland Stadium during Sept. 7 game

RELATED: What we learned from the assistant coaches