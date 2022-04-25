FSU Soccer hires Lady Vols' Brian Pensky as new head coach

Pensky came to Tennessee in January 2012 and led the Lady Vols to their first SEC Championship since 2008 last year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Florida State University announced it has hired Tennessee Lady Vols head coach Brian Pensky as its new women's soccer coach on Monday.

Pensky came to Tennessee in January 2012 and led the Lady Vols to their first SEC Championship since 2008 last year.

He was then named the SEC Coach of the Year and the coaching staff was recognized as the Southeast Region Coaching Staff of the Year, according to a release from FSU.

The Lady Vols made it to the NCAA quarterfinals in 2018 for the first time in its history under his guidance.