x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Two Vols earn women's soccer All-American honors

Jaida Thomas and Wrenne French were named NCAA Division I Women's Soccer All-Americans on Thursday.
Credit: @Vol_Soccer
Forward Jaida Thomas goes for the ball in the SEC Championship Game against Arkansas.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The United Soccer Coaches named Tennessee soccer stars Jaida Thomas and Wrenne French to its All-Americans team on Thursday. Thomas earned second team honors, while French made the All-American third team. It is the second time in program history that two Vols were named All-Americans. 

Thomas scored 13 goals in 2021, leading the Vols in scoring. She scored five goals in the SEC Tournament. She is already in the top-10 for career goals at Tennessee and is on pace to break the program record. 

French completed her fifth season with UT in 2021. She scored the game-winning goal in the SEC Championship and played the second-most minutes this year. Her career on Rocky Top ends with four goals and four assists. 

"We talk a lot about making memories in our program. So, as we sit here with two All-Americans in the same year for just the second time ever, it is yet another indication of how special this season was. We talk a lot about making memories in our program. So, as we sit here with two All-Americans in the same year for just the second time ever, it is yet another indication of how special this season was," said head coach Brian Pensky in a statement. 

The 2021 Vols are the winningest team in program history and advanced to the round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

Related Articles

In Other News

Alcoa plays ninth consecutive state championship game on Friday