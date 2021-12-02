Two Vols earn women's soccer All-American honors

Jaida Thomas and Wrenne French were named NCAA Division I Women's Soccer All-Americans on Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The United Soccer Coaches named Tennessee soccer stars Jaida Thomas and Wrenne French to its All-Americans team on Thursday. Thomas earned second team honors, while French made the All-American third team. It is the second time in program history that two Vols were named All-Americans.

Thomas scored 13 goals in 2021, leading the Vols in scoring. She scored five goals in the SEC Tournament. She is already in the top-10 for career goals at Tennessee and is on pace to break the program record.

French completed her fifth season with UT in 2021. She scored the game-winning goal in the SEC Championship and played the second-most minutes this year. Her career on Rocky Top ends with four goals and four assists.

"We talk a lot about making memories in our program. So, as we sit here with two All-Americans in the same year for just the second time ever, it is yet another indication of how special this season was," said head coach Brian Pensky in a statement.