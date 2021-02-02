Tennessee soccer wins SEC Championship

The Vols won their first SEC Championship since 2008, with a 3-0 win over top-seeded Arkansas.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. — The soccer Vols are SEC champions. Second-seeded Tennessee took down top-seeded Arkansas, 3-0, for the conference title on Sunday in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Fifth-year senior Wrenne French started the scoring with a header in the 43rd minute. The Vols took that one-goal lead into halftime. In the second half, redshirt sophomore Jaida Thomas scored to double Tennessee's lead. Senior Hannah Tillett scored in the 68th minute to put the championship game out of reach for the Razorbacks.

FINAL FROM ORANGE BEACH!



11 goals over three games in the SEC tournament!#VolsWin pic.twitter.com/1HGkc9JdcY — Tennessee Soccer (@Vol_Soccer) November 7, 2021

This year's SEC championship is Tennessee's fifth—the first since 2008. The 2021 Vols have also tied the program record for wins in single season with 18.