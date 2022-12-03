Sources: Vols offensive coordinator Alex Golesh offered head coaching job at South Florida

Golesh was hired by Josh Heupel to be a part of his staff at Tennessee from UCF two seasons ago. He helped develop the Vols’ offense, which is top in the nation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh has been offered the head coaching job at the University of South Florida and contract terms have already been discussed, sources tell WBIR Sports.

South Florida fired former head coach Jeff Scott in November, and Daniel Da Prato served as interim head coach until the end of the season. USF finished the season 1-11 overall and 0-8 in the American Athletic Conference.

Golesh has been one of Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel’s assistants since joining him two seasons ago.

He has helped lead Tennessee to a fireworks show on offense. This season the team led the nation in total offense and scoring in the regular season.

Golesh has been named a finalist for the Broyles Award for his contributions. The award is given to the nation’s top assistant coach.

Prior to joining UT, Golesh served as the offensive coordinator on Heupel’s staff at the University of Central Florida.