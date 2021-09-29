Sources: Vols QB Hendon Hooker will start vs. Missouri if healthy

WBIR Vols insider John Brice reports Hendon Hooker will start moving forward for Tennessee football barring an injury or poor play.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football quarterback Hendon Hooker will start for the Vols on Saturday against Missouri if he's healthy to go a sources tell WBIR Vols insider John Brice.

Hooker was injured in the fourth quarter against Florida last weekend, but has been practicing this week. There is considerable optimism he will be available against the Tigers. The starting spot is his as long as he stays healthy and is playing well.

Hooker has gotten a lot of the reps and first team reps heading into this weekend.

He made his first start in week three against Tennessee Tech after subbing in for quarterback Joe Milton, who was injured against Pittsburgh in week two. Vols head coach Josh Heupel said on Wednesday during the SEC Teleconference that Milton was close to 100 percent healthy now.

Hooker is coming off a game against the Gators where he went 13 of 23 for 221 passing yards and two touchdowns. His completion percentage would have been higher, but there were a couple of drops from the receivers.