State football champs clash as 5A Powell scrimmages 3A Alcoa

Reigning titleholders test their mettle against each other at Powell High School.

POWELL, Tenn. — It's been a while since high school football teams have been able to play a spring scrimmage against another team, and two reigning champs didn't take it easy on themselves.

5A champion Powell hosted 3A Alcoa on Monday evening. The teams tested their offenses and defenses in different situations.

"It was competitive, and that's what we want," said Brian Nix, the Alcoa head coach. "We want to see where we stand against good opponents."

The game was organized when Nix responded to a social media post from Powell head coach Matt Lowe. The two knew each other from their college football playing days at Middle Tennessee State University.

Both squads impressed against one another, and players said they came away with some valuable experience.

"It helped us improve. I think we also helped them get better," said Ayden Greene, the Powell wide receiver. "It was really good getting out here."