Tennessee cruises by Arkansas, 87-67

The Lady Vols jumped out to a 14-2 run and coasted by the Razorbacks on the road.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tennessee women's basketball cruised past Arkansas on the road inside Bud Walton Arena on Thursday night, 87-67.

The Lady Vols started the game on a 14-2 run. Jordan Horston, Jordan Walker, Rickea Jackson and Karoline Striplin all contributed to the hot start for the team. Jasmine Powell scored her 1,000th career point to make the score 17-5.

UT made five three-pointers in the first quarter to help them light up the scoreboard. They led 25-9 after the first quarter.

Tennessee went up by 20 points after a Jasmine Franklin layup to extend the lead to 29-9. UT stretched the lead out to as many as 26 points in the first half. They led by 22 at halftime, 44-22.

Rickea Jackson scored 14 first-half points for Tennessee.

The Lady Vols got up by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter by a score of 80-51 and were never threatened in this game.

Jackson finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Horston finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.