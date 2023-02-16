Tennessee cruises by Arkansas, 87-67

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tennessee women's basketball cruised past Arkansas on the road inside Bud Walton Arena on Thursday night, 87-67.
The Lady Vols started the game on a 14-2 run. Jordan Horston, Jordan Walker, Rickea Jackson and Karoline Striplin all contributed to the hot start for the team. Jasmine Powell scored her 1,000th career point to make the score 17-5.
UT made five three-pointers in the first quarter to help them light up the scoreboard. They led 25-9 after the first quarter.
Tennessee went up by 20 points after a Jasmine Franklin layup to extend the lead to 29-9. UT stretched the lead out to as many as 26 points in the first half. They led by 22 at halftime, 44-22.
Rickea Jackson scored 14 first-half points for Tennessee.
The Lady Vols got up by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter by a score of 80-51 and were never threatened in this game.
Jackson finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Horston finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.
Tennessee improves to 11-2 in conference play. The Lady Vols play Auburn next on Sunday at noon inside Thompson-Boling Arena.