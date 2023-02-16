x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Tennessee cruises by Arkansas, 87-67

The Lady Vols jumped out to a 14-2 run and coasted by the Razorbacks on the road.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Tennessee women's basketball cruised past Arkansas on the road inside Bud Walton Arena on Thursday night, 87-67. 

The Lady Vols started the game on a 14-2 run. Jordan Horston, Jordan Walker, Rickea Jackson and Karoline Striplin all contributed to the hot start for the team. Jasmine Powell scored her 1,000th career point to make the score 17-5.

UT made five three-pointers in the first quarter to help them light up the scoreboard. They led 25-9 after the first quarter.

Tennessee went up by 20 points after a Jasmine Franklin layup to extend the lead to 29-9. UT stretched the lead out to as many as 26 points in the first half. They led by 22 at halftime, 44-22.

Rickea Jackson scored 14 first-half points for Tennessee.

The Lady Vols got up by as many as 29 points in the fourth quarter by a score of 80-51 and were never threatened in this game.

Jackson finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Horston finished with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists.

Tennessee improves to 11-2 in conference play. The Lady Vols play Auburn next on Sunday at noon inside Thompson-Boling Arena.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Carson Palmer thinks a change could be the best thing for Aaron Rodgers | Locked On Packers

Before You Leave, Check This Out