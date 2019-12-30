JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Vols hit the ground running in Jacksonville, Florida. Tennessee practiced for the first time on Sunday afternoon. Of course it's a unique environment and experience for these players, but head coach Jeremy Pruitt says the team will prepare like they would with any other game.

"I don't think it's any different than when school is going on, when you come to practice, you get ready to practice, the difference is, what are you doing the other 12 hours of the day. I think guys that have maturity and want to take advantage of the opportunity to be good, they do that."

Tennessee will take on Indiana in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, kickoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

