Tennessee football has a favorable matchup with the run game against Missouri

The Tigers are next to last in the FBS in rushing yards allowed per game. The Vols average 201 yards on the ground.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football has quite the favorable matchup when they take the field against Missouri on Saturday.

The Vols will have a huge advantage from the start with their run game. Missouri ranks 129th in the FBS level of NCAA football in rushing yards allowed per game. That is next to last in the country.

Missouri has let up at least 275 yards rushing in each of their last three games. That includes allowing 333 rushing yards against Kentucky.

The Vols on the other hand rank 34th in the nation averaging 201 yards on the ground per game.

Tennessee has gotten contributions mostly from running backs Jabari Small, Tiyon Evans and quarterback Hendon Hooker. They will likely get many opportunities to gash for big yards in this second SEC matchup for the team.

Many think of the passing game when they think of Vols head coach Josh Heupel's offense, but the team has run the ball 61 more times than they've passed this season. Whether it's a designed run or a quarterback scramble off a pass play, it's a big staple of the Vols offense.

Heupel called it the team's "secret sauce" in the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday, The secret sauce isn't much of a secret heading into Saturday on what Tennessee needs to do well on offense.