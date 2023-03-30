14 former Vols return to campus for 2023 Pro Day

Tennessee standouts like Jalin Hyatt, Cedric Tillman and Darnell Wright competed in drills in front of scouts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fourteen former Tennessee football players returned to campus to show off in front of NFL scouts in the Vols' annual Pro Day on Thursday afternoon.

Hooker could not participate in any drills while he continues to recover from an ACL injury suffered late in the season, but the QB said he should be cleared to return to drop-back passing in a week and a half and run straight line again in three weeks. He said he has still been able to showcase his football IQ during the pre-draft process and has spoken with every NFL team. Hooker said he always gets a chuckle when someone brings up the legitimacy of Tennessee's offense.

"There are a lot of intricacies that go into what we do and how we do it," Hooker said. "The mental side of the game is at an all-time high. The physical side of the game looks easy because we make it look easy."

Wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is coming off a Biletnikoff Award-winning season at Tennessee and is projected to be an early draft pick in the NFL Draft. He posted a 4.40 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine but opted not to participate in that drill at Tennessee's Pro Day. Hyatt said he has spoken with up to 20 teams, and they feel good with his 40-time. Hyatt said his time at Tennessee has helped prepare him for the events leading up to the NFL Draft.

"I can talk about football 24/7," Hyatt said. "Just based on Coach [Josh] Heupel, Coach [Kelsey] Pope and what they've taught me in this offense, it's easy for these interview processes."

Edge rusher Byron Young has helped his draft stock with an impressive NFL Combine including a 4.34-second 40-yard dash. He said being back in his home practice facility makes for a more comfortable environment.

"You're at home with loved ones around you and people are cheering you on," Young said. "It's a great feeling to be back home in Knoxville."

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman is another Vol expected to be taken highly, and recent reports slot offensive lineman Darnell Wright as a potential first-round pick.