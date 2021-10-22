Tennessee heavy underdogs against No. 4 Alabama, looking for a big upset on Saturday

The Crimson Tide are 25 point favorites in this matchup. Can the Vols shock the nation?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Tennessee football faces quite the tall order this Saturday as trey attempt to upset No/ 4 Alabama on the road.

The Vols haven't taken down the Crimson Tide since 2006. They haven't won at Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2003.





TENNESSEE

The Vols are looking to bounce back off a close 31-26 loss to Ole Miss last Saturday.

Tennessee is now 4-4 overall n the season and 2-2 in SEC play.

With 275 points, Tennessee has already eclipsed its entire point total of the 2020 season. That's the most the Vols have had through seven games in program history since 1915. The team's total points ranks seventh in the nation.





ALABAMA

The Crimson Tide are 6-1 overall following a dominant 49-9 win over Mississippi State.

Alabama has one loss in SEC play to Texas A&M, which happened two weeks ago.

The team is led by star quarterback and Heisman candidate Bryce Young. He ranks third in the country in passing touchdowns and points accounted for by a team. The freshman is fourth in the nation in passing efficiency.

GAME INFO

The Crimson Tide are 25 point favorites in this matchup.