Lady Vol forward Marta Suarez enters transfer portal

The redshirt sophomore stepped away from basketball during the 2022-23 season for personal reasons.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee women's basketball forward Marta Suarez has entered the transfer portal, Tennessee Athletics confirmed to WBIR Sports on Monday.

Suarez played in 14 games for the Lady Vols during the 2022-23 season but announced she was stepping away from the program for personal reasons on Jan. 5, 2023.

The Oviedo, Spain native also missed the entire 2021-2022 season with a lower leg injury.

During her career at Tennessee, Suarez appeared in 36 games for the Lady Vols and started 14 contests. She averaged 4.4 points per game along with 3.4 rebounds over two seasons.