No. 11 Tennessee loses to Florida for the 10th straight time, 29-16

The Vols scored early in the first half, but offensively, they quickly lost momentum after a few Florida touchdowns and a Joe Milton interception.

Tennessee got things going early in Gainesville, but things went downhill quickly. The offense couldn't sustain momentum, and the defense had trouble stopping the run.

The Gators started with the ball and went on a seven-and-a-half-minute drive before Adam Mihalek missed a 46-yard field goal that was blocked by Tennessee's Omari Thomas.

Tennessee's first possession of the night made things look promising. It only took 6 plays for Quarterback Joe Milton to find Ramel Keyton for an 11-yard touchdown to put the Vols up 6-0.

Four plays later, Florida answered back with a Trevor Etienne 62-yard rushing touchdown, but another missed field goal left the Gators trailing 7-6.

Tennessee was then forced to punt the ball on its next drive, and the Gators were back with the ball to start the second quarter. It was another long drive for Florida, but with about 9 minutes left in the half, Montrell Johnson Jr. scored from 4 yards out to put the Gators up 12-7.

On 2nd and 12 for Tennessee, Milton's pass got intercepted by Devin Moore, and a Tennessee penalty gave Florida a first down on its next drive.

Three plays later, and the Swamp giving its team lots of energy, Florida scored on 3rd and goal. This time, it was Graham Mertz from one yard out to put six more points on the board.

Tennessee's offense could not get things going, and on the next drive, they were once again forced to punt the ball. The Gators got the ball back quickly, and Quarterback Graham Mertz found Johnson Jr. for an 18-yard touchdown to put them up 26-7.

The Vols started with the ball in the second half, and on their first three drives, nothing too exciting got going except a field goal to give them double digits.

After a Florida field goal, Tennessee got the ball back and the offense finally started to click in the 4th quarter. Joe Milton found Bru McCoy for a 65-yard touchdown to make the score 29-16.

The Gators couldn't score a touchdown in the second half, but their first-half performance gave them a huge advantage. Florida walked away with this one 29-16.