Tennessee softball earns 4th overall seed, will host NCAA Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee softball was announced as one of the 16 host sites for the NCAA Regional round in the college softball selection show on Sunday night.

The Lady Vols will host Northern Kentucky, Louisville and Indiana at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium starting Friday, May 19. The teams will play a double-elimination format. The highest eight seeds that advance will also host the NCAA Super Regional.

Tennessee has hosted an NCAA Regional every year since the tournament switched to a national seeding format in 2005.

UT last made it out of the NCAA Regional round in 2019 and the team's last Women's College World Series appearance was in 2015.