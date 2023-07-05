x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

No. 4 Tennessee softball defeats South Carolina 4-2, clinches SEC regular season title

Zaida Puni’s fifth-inning home run powered the Lady Vols to victory on Saturday as Tennessee claimed its first SEC regular season crown since 2007.
Credit: Tennessee Athletics
Tennessee softball captures first SEC regular season title since 2007

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 4 Tennessee softball took down South Carolina inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Saturday afternoon to clinch its first SEC regular season title since 2007.

Zaida Puni launched a three-run home run in the fifth inning to carry the Lady Vols to a 4-2 victory and the SEC series win against the Gamecocks.

Tennessee came hot out of the gates when Kiki Milloy blasted a solo home run in the first Tennessee at-bat of the contest to give the Lady Vols an early 1-0. It was Milloy’s 20th home run of the season, which set a new single-season Tennessee record.

Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall both saw action in the circle for Tennessee. Pickens earned the win behind a five-inning performance with six strikeouts and one earned run. Gottshall closed out the game to earn the save with two hitless innings and just one walk.

The Lady Vols close out the regular season with one final game against South Carolina on Sunday, May 7 at 1 p.m.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

BONUS EPISODE! Seattle Mariners Postgame Show: WHAT. A. WIN!!!

Before You Leave, Check This Out