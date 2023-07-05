No. 4 Tennessee softball defeats South Carolina 4-2, clinches SEC regular season title

Zaida Puni’s fifth-inning home run powered the Lady Vols to victory on Saturday as Tennessee claimed its first SEC regular season crown since 2007.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — No. 4 Tennessee softball took down South Carolina inside Sherri Parker Lee Stadium on Saturday afternoon to clinch its first SEC regular season title since 2007.

Zaida Puni launched a three-run home run in the fifth inning to carry the Lady Vols to a 4-2 victory and the SEC series win against the Gamecocks.

Tennessee came hot out of the gates when Kiki Milloy blasted a solo home run in the first Tennessee at-bat of the contest to give the Lady Vols an early 1-0. It was Milloy’s 20th home run of the season, which set a new single-season Tennessee record.

Karlyn Pickens and Payton Gottshall both saw action in the circle for Tennessee. Pickens earned the win behind a five-inning performance with six strikeouts and one earned run. Gottshall closed out the game to earn the save with two hitless innings and just one walk.