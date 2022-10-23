Tennessee stays put at No. 3 in latest AP Top 25 poll

The Vols received 13 first-place votes following their resounding win over UT Martin on Saturday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is keeping its spot among the top three of the AP Top 25 College Football poll, and once again comes in at No. 3 behind top-ranked Georgia and second-ranked Ohio State.

It is just the third time this season that Tennessee has not risen in the AP Top 25. Undefeated Georgia keeps the top spot following a bye week, and Ohio State remains No. 2 after thrashing Iowa 54-10.

The Vols are coming off a 65-24 victory over UT Martin in their homecoming game. Tennessee is now 7-0 this season as the team prepares to continue SEC play against No. 19 Kentucky, which kept its ranking from last week as well.

Tennessee will host the Wildcats under the lights at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m.