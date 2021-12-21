Tennessee tight ends Jacob Warren and Princeton Fant will return next season for the Vols

Both Princeton Fant and Jacob Warren announced on Tuesday they will return to play at next season.

Tennessee Football is nine days out from the Music City Bowl.

The Vols leave for Nashville on Sunday, following a short break for Christmas.

Tennessee redshirt junior Jacob Warren has been a consistent leader on and off the field for Tennessee this season.

Warren totaled 179 yards and three touchdowns for the Vols in the regular season.

He has two years of eligibility remaining, and said on Tuesday he will be back to play at Tennessee next year.

The tight end room is a one, two punch with Warren and redshirt senior Princeton Fant, who also announced he will return to Rocky Top next season.

Warren described the working dynamic with Fant as unique.

"I think we both really enjoying playing with each other and playing alongside each other," Warren said. "I think it's unique, the way that we operate here, because we truly split. Each series that we go in there, you'll see one of us in there, and then the next time we're out there, it'll be the other one."

Fant echoed Warren's comments when asked about his relationship with Warren.

"That's a brotherhood, honestly. That's my boy." Fant said. "We go to war together. We work hard together every day. He's a special guy. He's a smart player. We just go off of each other."

Fant finished the regular season with 149 yards receiving and one touchdown.