Vols offensive lineman Gerald Mincey organizes back-to-school supply drive for Boys and Girls Club

Mincey put on the event in Knoxville to help kids because he was once a kid in the Boys and Girls Club.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee offensive lineman Gerald Mincey teamed up with the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley on Friday for a back-to-school supply drive.

He has been volunteering with the nonprofit organization since January. He said he's wanted to do something like this for a while.

"I was actually thinking about doing a back-to-school drive back at home, but I just fell in love with the kids and the community in Knoxville and wanted to do it here," Mincey said.

There were school supplies, autographs, and even haircuts all for a cause that Mincey has a deep personal connection to.

"Growing up, I did go to the Boys and Girls Club. I was a bad kid growing up," Mincey said. "My grandma wanted me out of the house, yeah I used to go to the Boys and Girls Club a lot."

He did so in Fort Lauderdale, Florida where he grew up. Looking back on it now, Mincey is grateful that he had that outlet.

"It really made me who I am today because the Boys and Girls Club provides a safe environment for kids, especially the less fortunate," Mincey said. "You have meals, tutoring sessions, activities and you got people like me to come and give back, so the boys and girls club changed my life."

Now that Mincey has the ability to give back, he can deliver on a promise he made to himself all those years ago.

"I always told myself if I was ever in a position to do that, I want to do it," Mincey said. "Here I am doing it now."

At this point, Mincey's only goal is a simple one.

"I don't care about the fame and all that stuff. I just care about the kids and making sure they have a good time," Mincey said.