Titans head coach Mike Vrabel named AP 2021 NFL Coach of the Year at NFL Honors

Ahead of Super Bowl LVI, Mike Vrabel was recognized at the NFL Honors in Los Angeles.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was named the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year by the Associated Press.

The award was presented to Vrabel at the NFL Honors in Los Angeles, California ahead of Super Bowl LVI.

In January, Vrabel was also named 2021 Coach of the Year by the Professional Football Writers of America.

According to the National Football League, Vrabel drew 36 of the nationwide panel's 50 votes, with Green Bay's Matt Fleur receiving eight votes. Las Vegas interim coach Rich Bisaccia (three), Cincinnati's Zac Taylor (two) and New England's Bill Belichick (one) also got votes.

The Titans finished the 2021-22 season with a 12-6 record. The Titans captured the AFC's No.1 seed for the first time since the 2008 season.

It was also Tennessee's first 12-win regular season since 2008.

Vrabel has yet to post a losing season in four years as the Titans' coach.

Vrabel's overall record since taking over as Titans' head coach is 44-27.