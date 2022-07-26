Former Tennessee forward Yves Pons will continue pro career in France

Pons, who played his rookie season for the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA, will continue his pro career with ASVEL in France, according to the team.

VILLEURBANNE, France — Former Tennessee forward Yves Pons is heading overseas to continue his professional basketball career.

According to ASVEL, a professional team in France who is the defending champions in their league, Pons has joined the team. He was born in France and played high school basketball there.

He has signed a two-year deal, according to the team.

Pons spent the 2021-2022 season with the Memphis Grizzlies as a rookie, appearing in 12 games. He also played for their G League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle. Pons signed with the Grizzlies as an undrafted free agent.

Pons played in the NBA Summer League this past summer with the Brooklyn Nets.

At Tennessee, he was a menace on defense. He was selected twice to the SEC's All-Defensive team, He earned Defensive All-American honors during his senior campaign.