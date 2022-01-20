VFL Robert Ayers named defensive coordinator at Oak Ridge High School

Ayers spent last year as defensive coordinator at Knoxville Catholic High School.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Oak Ridge High School has found its new defensive coordinator.

Wildcats’ head football coach, Scott Cummings, has added a former Tennessee standout and NFL veteran, Robert Ayers Jr., to the staff. The school made the announcement on Thursday.

“Welcome to the Ridge Coach Robert Ayers,” officials with the school's football program said on social media. “Lots of new faces will be on staff and lots of work to be done. Players get ready and let’s get it done. Whatever it takes!"

Cummings was named Oak Ridge head coach this off-season after longtime Oak Ridge coach Joe Gaddis retired after the 2021 season. Gaddis was the winningest coach in Oak Ridge football program history.

Ayers played defensive end at Tennessee from 2005-08.

He became the Vols starting right defensive end during his senior season and was named a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2008.

He was selected with the 18th pick in the first round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos.