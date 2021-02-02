Vol Navy starts docking ahead of first UT football home game of the season

Vols fans started gathering in a familiar place on Wednesday — the shadow of Neyland Stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday will be a big day for Vols fans. They will gather in Neyland Stadium for the first home game of the football season and are expected to cheer on the team. Many didn't get the chance to last year, since the season included capacity limits and COVID-19 restrictions in the stadium.

Last year, campus tailgating was also prohibited and the Vol Navy had to follow social distancing limits at city-owned docks. The city owns two docks: one by Calhoun's on the River and another bigger pavilion along Volunteer Landing.

Typically, the Vol Navy features a barrage of partying. There are usually cookouts, music, cheers, large gatherings of fans and plenty of Vol pride. Many did not get the chance to celebrate the start of the season like that last year.

But now, fans will have minimal COVID-19 restrictions and many are planning to celebrate the start of football season. However, university officials are still urging people to wear masks inside the stadium as the number of active cases in Knox County and across Tennessee continues to break records.

Shuttles will no be available to take the Vol Navy to the game. However, a limited number of boat mooring spaces are available at Volunteer Landing and other Vol Navy docks.