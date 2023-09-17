Vols drop to No. 23 in AP Top 25 poll

After an inconsistent week 3 performance, Tennessee football has dropped from No. 11 to No. 23 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll.

Tennessee lost to Florida in their first conference game of the season, which resulted in the teams' first defeat of the year, 29-16.

Tennessee started the game on a high note, scoring on its first drive, but from then on, the momentum faded, and Florida started to heat up.

The Vols had difficulty stopping the run and clicking on offense, which likely aided in the team's latest ranking.

Additionally, Tennessee hasn't looked promising in any of its matchups this season, so making room for other schools to sneak ahead was bound to happen if the Vols continued to underperform.

Meanwhile, the previously unranked Gators have moved into the top 25 for the first time this season, just sneaking in at No. 25.

Georgia remains No. 1 in the AP Poll, with Michigan, Texas, and Florida State sitting right behind in that order.

Tennessee is now sitting at the bottom of the list, with teams like UCLA and Iowa. The only two SEC schools in front of the Vols right now are No. 15 Ole Miss and No. 13 Alabama.