Vols guard Kennedy Chandler named SEC Tournament MVP

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball guard Kennedy Chandler was named SEC Tournament Most Valuable Player after the Vols captured the tournament title on Sunday.

Chandler averaged 14.7 points and 3.0 assists per game in three tournament games. He shot 53.1 percent from the field during he tournament and 50 percent from three-point range.

This all happened after the first game of the tournament when Chandler went down with a lower leg injury four times against Mississippi State. He did however return to the game all four times.

As a result, he was also selected to the All-Tournament team along with teammates Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James.