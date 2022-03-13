Tennessee wins first SEC Tournament title since 1979

The Vols took down Texas A&M in the title game to take home the trophy for the first time in 43 years.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tennessee men's basketball has claimed its first SEC Tournament title for the first time since 1979 on Sunday with a 65-50 win over Texas A&M.

The Vols jumped out on a 14-0 run to start the game. Kennedy Chandler, Josiah-Jordan James, Santiago Vescovi and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield all scored on the run to spark the team early.

Tennessee then went on a shooting slump and Texas A&M responded with a 10-2 run. Chandler Chandler stopped that run with a three-pointer to put Tennessee up 19-10.

The Vols scored 14 points in the opening 4:44 of the half. They scored 15 points in the remaining 15:16 of the half.

They led the Aggies 29-20 at halftime.

Texas A&M made it a five point game with 17:10 remaining in the second half. Chandler knocked down another three-pointer immediately after to stop the momentum.

After that, Vescovi was fouled on a three-pointer. He made all the free throws. The guard then came up with a steal on the next defensive possession. On offense right after, he made another three-pointer.

Tennessee's 9-0 run got them up 43-29 after the Aggies made that push.

The Vols were never in trouble after that. John Fulkerson threw down an exclamation mark kind of dunk late in the second half.

Vescovi finished with 17 points, James had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Chandler had 14 points and seven assists. The Vols held the Aggies to a season-low 50 points.

All three of those players made the All-Tournament team. Chandler was named the tournament's most valuable player.

Tennessee claimed their fifth SEC Tournament title with the win.