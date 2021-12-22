Vols wear warmup t-shirts with Smokey soaring high, playing basketball and wearing a Santa hat

Tennessee brought out the swag prior to their top-25 matchup with sixth-ranked Arizona.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball came out with some cool warmup t-shirts before their game against sixth-ranked Arizona on Wednesday evening.

The 19th ranked Vols wore t-shirts with mascot Smokey soaring high, looking as if he were going for a dunk. He has his tongue out while wearing a Santa hat.

The Vols are getting into the Christmas spirit as this is their last game before the holiday.

Tennessee is 8-2 overall while Arizona is undefeated with a perfect 11-0 record.

The top 25 matchup tips off at 7 p.m. inside Thompson Boling Arena. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.